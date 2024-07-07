StoneX Group Inc. Buys Shares of 22,373 Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 49,833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 90,037 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 578,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PVAL traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,387. The company has a market capitalization of $546.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

