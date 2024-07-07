StoneX Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alset

In related news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 67,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $49,739.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,147,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,165.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 709,516 shares of company stock valued at $563,541. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alset Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.34. 51,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,289. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. Alset Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Alset Profile

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 227.02%.

(Free Report)

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Featured Stories

