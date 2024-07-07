StoneX Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.
BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 96.09% and a negative net margin of 7,303.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
