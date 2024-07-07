StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 412 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,146,000 after acquiring an additional 883,411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,625,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 647,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after purchasing an additional 421,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 362,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,602,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HDV traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $108.05. 239,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,175. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.72. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $111.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

