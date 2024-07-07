Stone Point Wealth LLC Purchases 589 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21,903.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $27.09. 1,188,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,118. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

