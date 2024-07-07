Stone Point Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stone Point Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,123 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,019 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,376,000 after buying an additional 857,423 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,516.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 586,058 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 461,692 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,110,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. 1,035,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,744. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

