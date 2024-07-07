Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires 12,711 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.71. 384,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,846. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

