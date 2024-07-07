Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires 1,214 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,703,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,675,000 after acquiring an additional 115,189 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,513,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,452,000 after purchasing an additional 166,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

GILD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.69. 4,211,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,586,618. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.25, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

