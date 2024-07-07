StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.44.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 468,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 504,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Further Reading

