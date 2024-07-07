StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.44.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
