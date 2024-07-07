StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.73. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SB Financial Group stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 0.67% of SB Financial Group worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

