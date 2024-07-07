StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of EFOI opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 107.49% and a negative net margin of 60.11%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

