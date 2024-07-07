StockNews.com Downgrades Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) to Hold

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

RHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

NYSE:RHI opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.92. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half has a twelve month low of $61.07 and a twelve month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

