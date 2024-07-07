StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

Shares of UTSI stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

