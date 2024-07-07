StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Stock Performance
Shares of UTSI stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.15.
UTStarcom Company Profile
