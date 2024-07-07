StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of PULM stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 75.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

