StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NH opened at $0.03 on Friday. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $231,090.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

