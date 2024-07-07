StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Performance
Shares of NH opened at $0.03 on Friday. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $231,090.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82.
About NantHealth
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NantHealth
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.