StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

CARV stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $6.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.45% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

