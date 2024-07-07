STF Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

STF Management LP lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.56. 1,847,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,071. The company has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.