STF Management LP Has $2.34 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

STF Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.0% of STF Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after purchasing an additional 196,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after purchasing an additional 272,741 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after buying an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,222,000 after buying an additional 88,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,313,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $8.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $443.76. 1,114,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,312. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $410.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $448.10.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.79.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

