STF Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

STF Management LP decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 2.4% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.71.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $5.13 on Friday, hitting $251.52. The stock had a trading volume of 154,501,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,893,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.24. The company has a market cap of $802.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

