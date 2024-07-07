STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

STE stock opened at $220.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.27. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,864,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,434,000 after purchasing an additional 53,526 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,811,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,277,728,000 after buying an additional 77,152 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after buying an additional 120,616 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,988,000 after buying an additional 282,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,009,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,879,000 after buying an additional 32,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

