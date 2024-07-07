StakeWise Staked ETH Tops 24 Hour Volume of $543,600.79 (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $3,117.32 or 0.05379294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $112.18 million and $543,600.79 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StakeWise Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 35,987 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 35,985.64984454. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,033.71679568 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,527,619.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StakeWise Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakeWise Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.