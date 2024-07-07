SSE (LON:SSE) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.93) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,855 ($23.46) on Friday. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,485 ($18.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,932.50 ($24.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,500.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,781.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,715.53.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

