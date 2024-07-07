SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.95. 1,813,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,324. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.