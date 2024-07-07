SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,629,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,734 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $46,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

CWI stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,849. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

