Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 428,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 278,340 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,382,000. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 60,620 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,775,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,590. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.27.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

