Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $11.17 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 5.9% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $496.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,495,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,387,020. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $496.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $461.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.46.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

