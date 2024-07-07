SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $27.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.69. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $284.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.18 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. Research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,246,000 after buying an additional 203,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SMART Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in SMART Global by 26.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 874,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 182,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SMART Global by 7,076.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 850,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in SMART Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 832,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

