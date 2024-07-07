SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives $44.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.62.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLG. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
NYSE SLG opened at $55.00 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.32%.
3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.
