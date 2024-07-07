SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives $44.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.62.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLG. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLG opened at $55.00 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.32%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

