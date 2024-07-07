SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

SJW Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SJW opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $73.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.61.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $77,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,331,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,368,000 after buying an additional 211,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,659,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,465,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,136,000 after purchasing an additional 78,289 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in SJW Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 474,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,015,000 after buying an additional 66,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

