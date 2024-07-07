Sippican Capital Advisors Purchases 3,145 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.8% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $5,161,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,139,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. 12,824,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,346,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

