Sippican Capital Advisors Buys 2,386 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Triumph Financial comprises about 2.3% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors owned about 0.16% of Triumph Financial worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,962,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after purchasing an additional 29,858 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 568,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,613,000 after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TFIN traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.32. The stock had a trading volume of 85,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.52. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $82.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $101.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TFIN

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,997,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Triumph Financial news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares in the company, valued at $24,997,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $222,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,636.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,069. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Triumph Financial

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.