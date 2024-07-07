Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$14.51 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$9.87 and a 1 year high of C$15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.17.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of C$230.95 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.329883 earnings per share for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 254.05%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

