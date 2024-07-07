SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of SenesTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

SenesTech Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SNES stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 5.69. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 181.46% and a negative net margin of 545.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SenesTech will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned approximately 1.25% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

