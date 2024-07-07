SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on July 9th

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.096 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This is a boost from SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.67. 14,578 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $239.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60.
SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Company Profile
