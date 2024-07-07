SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives GBX 982 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 982 ($12.42).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of SEGRO to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,042 ($13.18) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of SEGRO to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.19) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

In other SEGRO news, insider Soumen Das bought 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 882 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £3,598.56 ($4,551.68). In other SEGRO news, insider Soumen Das bought 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 882 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £3,598.56 ($4,551.68). Also, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 108,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.30), for a total transaction of £968,190.60 ($1,224,627.62). 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 912.60 ($11.54) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 900.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 877.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,345.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 675 ($8.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 944.80 ($11.95).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

