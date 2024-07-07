Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $1,439,000. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $23.01 on Friday, hitting $885.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,025. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $524.63 and a twelve month high of $886.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $816.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $747.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $392.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

