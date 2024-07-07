Schear Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in United Rentals by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,004,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 12.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 638,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,061,000 after acquiring an additional 72,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 22.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $637.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on URI

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $20.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $633.95. 530,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $658.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $647.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.