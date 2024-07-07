Schear Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 107 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in T-Mobile US by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $443,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 212,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

TMUS stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.24. 3,256,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352,879. The company has a market cap of $210.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $182.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.39 and its 200 day moving average is $165.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,210,160 shares of company stock worth $1,041,105,611. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

