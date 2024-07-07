Schear Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amgen by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in Amgen by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %

AMGN stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $310.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $166.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.27. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.44 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Amgen

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.