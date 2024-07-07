Schear Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $3,501,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $7,652,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.78. The company has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.32.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

