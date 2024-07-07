Saltmarble Price Tops $0.46 on Top Exchanges (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Saltmarble token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000789 BTC on exchanges. Saltmarble has a market cap of $132.94 million and $50,463.36 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Saltmarble has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.45838843 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saltmarble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saltmarble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saltmarble using one of the exchanges listed above.

