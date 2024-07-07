Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.67.

Several research firms recently commented on RYAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ryan Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,937,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,505 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2,138.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 778,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,226,000 after acquiring an additional 744,049 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after acquiring an additional 488,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,213,000 after acquiring an additional 428,165 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,964,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

