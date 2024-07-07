Robert W. Baird Increases Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target to $17.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.86.

Forward Air Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.00. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $121.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $541.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 2,329.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $2,178,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

