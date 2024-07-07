RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stake Raised by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Maren Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,149,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,592,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,558,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.03. 228,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,194. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.07.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RLI. Compass Point boosted their price target on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

