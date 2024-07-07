RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Trading Down 20.1 %

Shares of RIBT opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.15.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.22% and a negative return on equity of 470.52%.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. It also produces products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO, and organic products.

