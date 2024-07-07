Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 379,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 796,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,781. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

