Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 739 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 7.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Shell by 1.7% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 39,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Trading Up 0.3 %

SHEL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,754,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,145. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $58.14 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

