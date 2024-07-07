Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 718 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869,272 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after buying an additional 3,121,732 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,785,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5,045.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,472 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.12. 3,569,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,377,470. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

