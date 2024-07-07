Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $64.34 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,119 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.5% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $64,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $100.39. 3,742,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,444. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

