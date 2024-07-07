Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,241 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 398,901 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,055,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $904,328.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,768.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $904,328.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,768.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,839.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.2 %

SFM stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,842. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $84.46. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average of $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.